Q3 2021 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to TVS Motor 3Q FY '21 post-results conference call. From TVS Motor's management, we have with us today, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan will make opening remarks on the 3Q performance and the outlook for the company, to be followed by the question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



Good evening. Good evening, everyone. Let me take this opportunity to wish you all of you, your team members, your family a very happy new year. Trust, all members of your family are safe, God bless with great health, lots of happiness, peace and prosperity.



We are extremely glad to present the Q3 numbers of TVS Motor. This quarter, company recorded the highest ever revenue and profits, INR 5,404 crores revenue with a growth of 31%, EBITDA of INR 511 crores, growth of 41%, PBT INR 362 crores, PAT INR 266 crores.



During