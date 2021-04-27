Apr 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of TVS Motors Limited hosted by B&K Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thank you. Welcome to TVS Motors 4Q FY '21 post-results conference call. We have with us today Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. I'll now hand over the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for his opening remarks, to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Good evening. Good evening, everyone, and trust all of you and
Full Year 2021 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...