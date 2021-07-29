Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motors Limited Q1 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thanks, Malika. Welcome to TVS Motors 1Q FY '22 post-result conference call. From the management we have with us today Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Execute Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. I'll now hand over the call to Mr. K. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks, to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Good evening. Good evening. Thanks for joining us
Q1 2022 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by B&K Securities Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...