Q3 2022 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



We are happy to share that the 2 new products launched by the company, TVS Jupiter and TVS Raider, excellent feedback from the market. Thanks to all the customers. Let me now take very quickly the Q3 overall performance.



During this quarter, company's operating revenue grew by 6%, INR 5,706 crores, as against INR 5,391 crores last year third quarter. Domestic market, company sold 5.81 lakh units of 2-wheelers against 7.26 lakhs. Our sales declined by 20% as against the industry decline of 25%. International market, company sold 2.53 lakhs of 2-wheeler units, growth of 12% as against the industry -- industry growth of 3%. Total two-wheeler sales 8.35 lakhs as against last year's [9.51] lakhs. The mix of products premium, Apache, NTORQ, Jupiter Classic, Grande, overall is 30%. Total sales of 3-wheelers are at 0.44 lakhs as against last year 0.38 lakhs, a growth 17%.



In terms of EBITDA, this is the highest EBITDA, INR 568 crores, grew by 11%, as against last year's INR 511 crores. We