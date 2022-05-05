May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TVS Motors Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jayaraj.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thanks, Peter. Welcome to TVS Motor Company 4Q and FY '22 post-result conference call. From TVS Motor Company management we have with us today, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. Congrats on a good set of numbers on the margin front.
I'll now hand over the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited -
Full Year 2022 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...