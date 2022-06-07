Jun 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you so much for understanding. We can start the meeting.



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



So continuing on the EV side, I think there is a great opportunity. I think strength again is our design, development and product and the range and the ability to give the 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers. So we are expecting initially to start with the domestic market with change and then using this product range for the international market.



Questions and Answers:

So I'll ask one question.- TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time DirectorPlease.So on the EV strategy itself, I just want to understand on your medium- to long-term strategy, right? So let's say, I mean, EV is more margin dilutive, isn't it? Like, I mean, we currently make 10% EBITDA margin, right? Do we think that EV will be