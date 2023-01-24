Q3 2023 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TVS Motors Limited 3Q FY '23 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala and Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala and Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thanks, Vivian. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, welcome to 3Q FY '23 Post Results Conference Call of TVS Motors Limited. I also take this opportunity to welcome the senior management team of TVS Motors Limited. We have with us today, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer.



I will now invite. Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



K. N. Radhakrishnan<