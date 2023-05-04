May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motors Limited 4Q FY '23 Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd.
Annamalai Jayaraj -
On behalf of B&K Securities, welcome to 4Q FY '23 post conference of TVS Motors Limited. I also take this opportunity to welcome the senior management team of TVS Motors Limited. We have with us today, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. K. Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. I will now invite Mr. K N Radhakrishnan for his opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Extremely happy to share the overall performance of the company for the year '22, '23. The company achieved significant milestone both in terms of revenue and profit.
Full Year 2023 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...