TVS Motor Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Good afternoon to all, and I wish to inform the 61 number of shareholders are present and attending the meeting, holding INR 24.27 crores shares, constituting 52% of the share capital of the company. and now I request Chairman to convene the meeting.



Ralf Dieter Speth - TVS Motor Company Limited - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Also, a very warm welcome from my side, and I want to thank you for your participation, your interest and your commitment to TVS. I Professor Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman of TVS will call the meeting to order now. The required quorum is present. So let's start the meeting with a prayer, please.



Request Chairman to read out the statutory requirements for this meeting.



Ralf Dieter Speth - TVS Motor Company Limited - Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, I have to inform you about the statutory requirements. Firstly, in compliance with the circulars issued by the