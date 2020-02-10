Feb 10, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Subex Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. GV Krishnakanth, Company Secretary of Subex Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Everyone who have joined this investor call for the period ended December 31, 2019, I would like to introduce to you the members of the management who are present for this call with me. We have Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Venkatraman G., who's the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
I would like to start the conference call by going through the safe harbor clause. Certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and
Q3 2020 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
