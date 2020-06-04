Jun 04, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, Bharti. Very good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we will start begin with opening remarks by Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, followed by his investor presentation. I hope that all of you would have a copy of that. It is available at the website of the company as well also as at the stock exchange. Now I will hand over to Mr. Vineet Agarwal.



Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ashish, and good afternoon, good evening to everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry that we had to change the date of the -- this investor call from yesterday to today because of the impacting situation in Mumbai due to cyclone. But we are thankful that everything went off well, and not much has happened with Mumbai.



So today, we are in different and challenging circumstances not just the organization, but the country as a whole and in that sense,