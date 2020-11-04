Nov 04, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Naina, moderator for this conference call. Before we begin with, I would like to extend my warm welcome for joining us today for the discussion on the financial results for H1 financial year 2021, and addressing investors' and analyst queries.



On board, we have with us today Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO, to embark on this meeting. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, Naina. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Again, I'm welcoming you all to this earning call for FY '21 first half. Today, we will begin with the opening remarks from Mr. Vineet Agarwal, on the business and the industry; followed by our earnings call presentation. I hope that you would have got the copy of the same along with the invitation. It is also available on the -- our