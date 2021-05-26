May 26, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Komal, moderator for this conference call. Before we begin with, I would like to extend my warm welcome for joining us today for the discussion on the financial results for quarter 4 and financial year 2021 and addressing investors and analyst queries. On board, we have with us today Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO, to embark on this meeting. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO
Thank you, Naina. Good evening to all of you again. I would like to request Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, to give some opening remarks and start the earning presentation. Over to you, sir. Thank you.
Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Komal. Thank you, Ashish.
I do hope all
Q4 2021 Transport Corporation of India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
