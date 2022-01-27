Jan 27, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Komal, the moderator for this conference call.
Before we begin with, I would like to extend my warm welcome to all of you for joining us today. On behalf of the management, we have with us today Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari to embark on this meeting. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO
Thank you, Komal, and good evening to all of you, and I am extending my sincere thanks to you for joining this call in between your busy schedule of results and call season. We will begin with the highlights for quarter 3 and then followed by the question-and-answer session.
Now I'm inviting Mr. Agarwal for his opening remarks and highlights. Thank you. Over to you, sir.
Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director
