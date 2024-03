Q4 2022 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Pankaj Dhawan - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the STL Quarter 4 and Full Year FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Pankaj Dhawan, Head of Investor Relations at STL.



To take us through the quarter 4 and full year FY '22 results and to answer your queries, we have Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL; and Mr. Mihir Modi, CFO, STL. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. You can also download a copy of the presentation from our website at stl.tech.



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to add that some elements of today's presentation may be forward-looking in nature, and must be viewed in relation to the risks pertaining to the business. The safe harbor clause indicated in the presentation also applies to this conference call. For opening remarks, I now hand over the call to Ankit Agarwal. Over to you, Ankit.



Ankit Agarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - MD & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Pankaj. Good day to everyone. Thank you for