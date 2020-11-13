Q2 2021 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Sadbhav Engineering Limited and Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited



We have with us today Mr. Vasistha Patel, CEO of Sadbhav Engineering and MD of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited; and Mr. Nitin Patel, ED and CFO of Sadbhav Engineering.



I now request Mr. Patel to take us through our quarterly results and the outlook of the company. Post that, we shall begin with