Q4 2019 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good evening to all, and welcome to the Q4 FY '19 earnings call. Our full year FY '19 revenues have crossed the INR 11,000 crore mark for the first time with a Y-on-Y revenue growth of 9%. EBITDA margins have grown to 10.5% from 10%. PGCIL band has grown by 9.7% and 7.7%, respectively, with the PAT close to almost INR 500 crores. Interest, as a percentage of sales, stands at 2.8% for the full year. Higher interest rates in India and globally partly contributed to the increase in interest expenses. Today, new order release of INR 1,233 crores. Our total order inflow for FY '19 has now