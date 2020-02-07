Q3 2020 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good evening to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q3 earnings call of KEC. And my apologies for delaying the call as the Board meeting lasted longer than what we were expecting.



Our revenues for the quarter at INR 3,073 crores have grown by around 16% vis-Ã -vis Q3 FY '19 with an EBITDA of INR 319 crores and a margin of 10.4%. PBT has grown at 19% Y-o-Y, with PBT margins improving from 6.4% to 6.6%, with improvement in interest cost in absolute terms as well as a percentage to sales.



PAT has grown by 29% Y-o-Y, with PAT margin improving to 4.7% vis-Ã -vis 4.2%. We have declared an interim dividend of 170% of the face value at INR 3.40 per share on the face value of INR 2, a total outflow of around INR 105 crores, including