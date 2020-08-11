Q1 2021 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I welcome you all to the Q1 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy.



Let me start with a brief update on operations during this pandemic. I am pleased to inform you that all our manufacturing units are now operating at pre-COVID levels of production, and work has resumed at almost all our 220-plus project sites across businesses barring 1 or 2 due to localized lockdowns. With concerted efforts in the recent months, our labor strength at sites has increased substantially. We are now operating with over 80% of our workforce from the earlier level of 50% in the early stages of lockdown.



Safeguarding the health