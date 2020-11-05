Q2 2021 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q2 FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Stanford. Good morning to everyone. I welcome you all to the Q2 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy. As we continue our operations during this pandemic, I am pleased to share that we have now recovered on all fronts, barring few localized issues that arise at some project sites occasionally.



Coming to the performance for the quarter, we have achieved revenues of INR 3,258 crores, with a robust growth of 16% vis-Ã -vis Q2 last year and a growth of 48% sequentially despite Q2 being a monsoon quarter. This is a result of our concerted efforts towards accelerated ramp-up in execution, increasing labor strength and deployment of mechanization, automation and digitalization initiatives to improve productivity and