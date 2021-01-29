Q3 2021 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Vikram. Good morning to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q3 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy during these difficult times.



Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and then after, talk about each of the respective businesses. We have achieved revenues of INR 3,289 crores for the quarter with a growth of 7% vis-Ã -vis Q3 last year despite a challenging environment. The growth has been led by a robust execution in our Railway and Civil businesses. The growth could have been