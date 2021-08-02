Q1 2022 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KEC International Limited Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call.



We have with us today from the management, Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference has been recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kejriwal.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you so much. Good morning to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q1 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are keeping safe.



Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses. We have achieved revenues of INR 2,540 crores for the quarter with a robust consolidated growth of 15% and a stand-alone growth of 24% vis-a-vis Q1 last year despite a challenging environment. The growth has been delivered by good performances in all our businesses such as T&D, excluding SAE, civil, railways and