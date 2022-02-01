Q3 2022 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Thank you so much. Good morning to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q3 earnings call of KEC. I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy during these challenging times. Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and the 9 months and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses.



We continue to have a robust order intake. We have secured our highest ever YTD order intake of INR 14,121 crores, a staggering growth of more than 2x over last year. Large contributions in the order intake has been from our international T&D and several businesses. This has