Q2 2023 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Rutuja. Good morning to everyone. I welcome you all to the Q2 earnings call of KEC.



Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses and key strategic initiatives. We have achieved revenues of INR 4,064 crores for the quarter with a strong consolidated growth of 13% and stand-alone growth of 11% vis-a-vis Q2 last year. The growth was delivered by good performance across most of our businesses. The growth could have been higher but for extended monsoon in certain parts of India.



We have delivered an EBITDA margin of 6.2%