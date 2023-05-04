Q4 2023 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to KEC International Limited Q4 FY '23 Results Conference Call. We have with us today on the call Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CFO. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vimal Kejriwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, [Niral]. Good morning to all of you. I welcome you all to the Q4 earnings call of KEC. Let me start with an update on the overall performance and thereafter talk about each of the respective businesses and key strategic initiatives.



The year commenced with unprecedented volatility in commodity prices and freight rates owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ended with a weak global outlook, characterized by a fear of recession, high inflation and high interest rates. Fortunately, in the second half of the year,