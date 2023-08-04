Q1 2024 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, [Niral]. Good morning. We welcome you all to the Q1 earnings call of KEC. Let me start with an update on the key developments during the quarter and thereafter talk on the overall financial performance of Q1, along with highlights of the respective businesses.



We continue to deliver a sequential improvement in EBITDA margin quarter-over-quarter. The margin has improved sequentially by 140 basis points in the last 3 quarters from 4.4% to 5.8% and has improved by 70 basis points from 5.1% in Q1 last year to 5.8% this quarter. In SAE, I'm pleased to share that we have successfully