Q2 2024 KEC International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Vimal Kejriwal - KEC International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Nirav. Good morning. We welcome you all to the Q2 earnings call of KEC. Let me start with an update on the overall performance for the quarter and thereafter I talk about each of our respective businesses. We have delivered a consolidated revenue growth of 11% for the quarter with revenues of INR 4,499 crores. The strong growth has been largely delivered by good performances in civil and T&D businesses. The growth would have been higher but for the heavy rainfall in some regions of India, and also some supply chain bottlenecks affecting both T&D and the civil businesses.



Despite these challenges, we achieved a consolidated revenue growth of 18% for the first half of the year, which is in