Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alpesh Mehta from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Alpesh Mehta - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Thank you, Lizan, and good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us for M&M Financial 1Q FY '23 earnings conference call. From the management side, we have Mr. Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Vivek Karve, CFO; and the group financial services -- for the Group Financial Services sector; Mr. Amit Raje, Whole-time Director and the Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Raul Rebello, Chief Operating Officer, core businesses; Mr. Dinesh Prajapati, Treasury; Mr. Rajesh Vasudevan, Senior VP, Accounts and Vishal. Now without much ado, hand it over to Mr. Iyer for the opening comments and post which, we will have with a Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

