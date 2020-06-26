Q4 2020 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



And welcome to the Q4 and Full Year FY '20 Results Conference Call of Sun TV. I hope all of you and your near ones are doing good.



I would like to thank the management for giving Antique Stock Broking the opportunity to host this call. The management team is represented by Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S. L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V. C. Unnikrishnan, CFO. We will start the call with the commentary from the management and then move to the Q&A. Thank you, everyone, and over to you, sir.



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



Yes. Thank you, and very good afternoon to all of our friends. I hope all of you are staying safe, and sincerely hope that this thing gets over quickly. We are living in very difficult times. And the effect of which is also noticed in the numbers.



I wouldn't dwell too much on the results. I'll just make one or two points, which will preempt a lot of these questions. We must point out that in the same quarter of last year, we had higher revenues because of launch of a