Q4 2021 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sun TV Q4 FY '21 Results Conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankur Periwal from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankur Periwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Media and Logistics



Yes. Thank you, Aisha, and good evening, friends, and welcome to Sun TV Network Limited's Q4 and FY '21 Earnings Call. As usual, from the management side, we have with us Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S.L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V.C. Unnikrishnan, CFO. S.L., would you like to add any opening remarks, or should we directly jump into the Q&A?



S. L. Narayanan - Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO



Yes. I will take just a few minutes because a very important development has happened during the quarter, which is the -- which -- sorry, (inaudible) which was key, which we have availed, so I just need a couple of