Q3 2023 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Conference Call hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sana Kapoor from Go India Advisors. Thank you, and over to you.



Sana Kapoor -



Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited earnings call to discuss the Q3 and 9-month FY '23 results. We have on the call Mr. Abhishek Agrawal, Executive Director; Mr. Sanjay Bothra, CFO; and Mr. Dinesh Gandhi, Executive Director. We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be therefore viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



May I now request Mr. Dinesh Gandhi to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dinesh Kumar Gandhi - Godawari Power &