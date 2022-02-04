Q3 2022 Inditrade Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Sudip Bandyopadhyay - Inditrade Capital Limited - Group Chairman & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call today. Very briefly, I will talk about the performance of the company during the last quarter and the salient features, and then I'll leave the forum open for all of you to ask questions. We will try and answer all your queries. I will initially talk about key figures so that the things are put in the perspective.



If we look at the loan disbursements during the first quarter of the current fiscal, we disbursed about INR17 crore total loans on a consolidated basis. Remember, this was the worst period probably because the second wave of COVID had hit the country. In the month of May, there was no