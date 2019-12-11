Dec 11, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Allcargo Logistics Limited to discuss the acquisition of Gati Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisers, who manage the Investor Relations of Allcargo Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Anuj Sonpal -
Thank you, Bikram. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Allcargo Logistics Limited. On behalf of Allcargo, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's conference call to discuss the recent acquisition of Gati Limited.
Before we begin, I would like to mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's con call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and
Allcargo Logistics Limited, Gati Limited - M&A Call Transcript
Dec 11, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...