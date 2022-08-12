Q1 2023 Allcargo Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

On behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you to the Allcargo Logistics 1Q FY '23 Earnings Call.



From the management side, we'll be hearing from Mr. Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Deepal Shah, CFO.



I hand over the call to Mr. Ravi for the initial remarks and post which we'll open up for -- the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Mr. Ravi.



Ravi Jakhar - Allcargo Logistics Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



Yes. Thanks, Sailesh. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Ravi Jakhar,