Full Year 2020 GMR Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2020

Mr. Saurabh Chawla



Saurabh Chawla - GMR Infrastructure Limited - Executive Director of Finance & Strategy and Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning to everybody. I welcome you all to the annual results call for fiscal year '20. I hope everybody is safe. Their families are safe, and I pray that everybody remains safe.



It is an indeed a challenging time for our country and the world, given these unprecedented COVID pandemic conditions. And as you know, the government of India has locked up -- enforced lockdown from March 2020, which was extended to June 2020 to control these conditions. The lockdown had an adverse impact on the group businesses, airports, energy and highways. However, the good news is that the businesses are all on a recovery path.



Let me brief you on how our business is adapting and realigning to the current conditions. To start with, on the Airport side, restrictions on operations of domestic flights