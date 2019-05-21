Q4 2019 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



So good evening, good morning, and welcome to FY '19 and Q4 '19 results. FY '19 was clearly a continuation of improvement in EBITDA margins, very happy with the increase in the TCV of the deal wins and more importantly, increased our footprint with the higher digital revenue. I do believe that your company has now laid the foundation for a journey where we will not only cross $5 billion revenue mark, but we will go beyond and beyond. The FY '19, in rupee terms, we had a growth of 12.9% year-on-year and we also saw EBITDA increase year-on-year, in rupee terms, approximately 35%. In dollar terms, we clocked $4,970 million, and we had a 5.8% year-on-year growth on constant currency business.