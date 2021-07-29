Q1 2022 Tech Mahindra Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Chander Prakash Gurnani - Tech Mahindra Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good evening, good morning, and welcome to Tech Mahindra's Q1 FY '22 results. Thank you all for joining us today. Your company continues to be focused on ESG, very focused on employees and the families of our employees. Your company also announced an appointment of wellness officer during the quarter because, as you know, the wave 2 in India did create a bit of a distress. And I can only say that the initiatives taken by HR, the wellness officer proved that we care for our customers, we care for our society, we care for our communities. But more importantly, employee first and employee families first was practiced during our daily call attended by the whole leadership every morning and