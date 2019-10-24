Oct 24, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for the call. We apologize for the delay for the start from a time basis. From the management side, we are represented by Mr. Ander Arenaza Alvarez, the CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, the CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy; and Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, the Business Controller.
Now I'd like to hand over the call to the management for their initial remarks. Over to you, sir.
Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy
Yes. Thanks, Nishant. This is Vikas. Good afternoon to all of you, and good morning to those who are joining from Europe. I welcome all of you on this call, as also our CEO, Mr. Ander Arenaza. Sorry for the delay, as Nishant pointed out, like we were having some trouble connecting. I will present MCIE results for the third quarter of calendar year '19, Q3 C '19.
Before starting with the results, I would like to state that the market scenario, both in India as well as Europe, continues to be difficult. In India, this quarter seems to have
Q3 2019 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
