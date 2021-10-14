Oct 14, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Mahindra CIE Q3 CY '21 Earnings Conference call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishant Vass from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nishant Vass - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Auto and Auto Ancillary Analyst



Thanks, Stephen. Good evening, everyone in India, and good day, everyone, in the rest of the world. Thanks for joining us today for this call.



From the management side, today, we are represented by Mr. Ander Arenaza Alvarez, the CEO; K. Jayaprakash, the CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, our Senior VP, Strategy; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, the Chief Business Controller; and Mr. Swapnil Soudagar, DGM, Strategy.



Now I'd like to hand over the call to the management for their initial remarks. Over to you, Vikas.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy



