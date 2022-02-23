Q4 2021 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI Securities.



Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon all. We have with us Mr. Ander, ED and CEO of Mahindra CIE; Mr. Oroitz, the Chief Business Controller of Mahindra CIE; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, Chief Financial Officer; along with the strategy IR team led by Mr. Vikas Sinha and Swapnil Soudagar.



So over to you, Vikas, for the call.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy



Good afternoon and good morning to those who are joining in from other geographies. I