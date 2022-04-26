Q1 2022 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Mahindra CIE Q1 CY '22 Results Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities.



Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Margaret. Good afternoon to all participants from India and Asia, and good morning to all participants from Europe. We are grateful to get the opportunity from Mahindra CIE management to host the call and I'll welcome the management represented by Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, VP Strategy; Mr. Lafuente, Business Controller; and Swapnil Soudagar, DGM Strategy. So over to you, Vikas, for the initial comments and then (inaudible).



Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy



Thanks, Basudeb. Good day, everyone. Good afternoon, and good morning to those who are