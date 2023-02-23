Q4 2022 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI Securities. Thank you, over to you.



Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Lizan. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening to all the participants. Thanks to Mahindra CIE management for giving us the opportunity to host the conference call. I'd like to introduce the management represented by Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior VP Strategy; and Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Business Controller. Without wasting any time, I'd like to hand over to the management for the MCIE comments followed by Q&A.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited - SVP of Strategy



Thanks, Basudeb. Thanks, everybody, for your time for joining on this