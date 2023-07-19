Q2 2023 CIE Automotive India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CIE Automotive India Limited Q2 CY '23 Post Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks. A very good morning, good afternoon to all the participants and thanks to the management of CIE Automotive India Limited for giving us the opportunity to host the call.



We have with us today in the call, management represented by Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior VP Strategy; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Business Controller; and Swapnil Soudagar, DGM Strategy. So over to the management for the initial comments. Thanks.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - CIE Automotive India Limited - SVP of Strategy



Yes. Thanks, Basudeb. This is Vikas. I welcome