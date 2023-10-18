Q3 2023 CIE Automotive India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Sagar. First of all, thanks to CIE Automotive India Limited management for giving us the opportunity to host the call. We have with us the top management represented by Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior VP Strategy; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Business Controller; and Swapnil Soudagar, DGM Strategy.



Vikas Chandra Sinha - CIE Automotive India Limited - SVP of Strategy



Thanks, Basudeb. I welcome all of you on this call, as also Ander, our CEO. I will present the Q3 C '23 results of CIE Automotive India