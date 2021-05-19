Q4 2021 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, everyone, for joining, and good afternoon. We hope all of you and your loved ones are keeping well in these tough times. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you on the earnings call for the fourth quarter of financial year 2021.



I'm joined remotely by our Executive Director; Ms. Nirupa Shankar, Mr. Amar Mysore. Our senior management team is also present on the call. Mr. Atul Goyal, Mr. Rajendra