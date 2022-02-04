Q3 2022 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I hope you and your loved ones are doing well and not that affected by the third wave. I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the third quarter of financial year '22. I'm joined by our Executive Director, Roshin Mathew, Pavitra Shankar, Nirupa Shankar, Amar Mysore and our senior management team: Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential; Vineet Verma, CEO, Hospitality; Subrata Sharma, CEO, Office business; Om Prakash, Company Secretary; and Pradyumna, Senior Vice President.



