Q2 2023 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Whole-time Director & Executive Chairman



Good afternoon. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to the Brigade Enterprises Q2 FY '23 earnings call. I'm joined by our newly elevated Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar; and Joint Managing Director, Ms. Nirupa Shankar; our Executive Director, Mr. Roshin Mathew; the Senior Management team; Amar Mysore, Executive Director; Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Mr. Vineet Verma, CEO Hospitality; Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary; and Mr. Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Chief Business Development Officer have also joined. We also have Mr. Ravi Ahuja, our newly appointed Office COO. He brings to the table a deep understanding of the commercial office market and joins the team to focus on leasing.



Keeping with overall well thought out succession