Q3 2023 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Brigade Enterprises Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. M.R. Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Whole-time Director & Executive Chairman
Good afternoon. Welcome you all to the Brigade Enterprises Q3 financial year '23 earnings call. I'm joined by our Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar; and Joint Managing Director, Ms. Nirupa Shankar; our Executive Directors, Mr. Roshin Mathew; and Mr. Amar Mysore; and our Senior Management Team, Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Mr. Vineet Verma, CEO Hospitality; Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary; Mr. Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Chief Business Development Officer; Ravi Ahuja, COO, Office and Logistics; and Chidambar, CHRO of the Group.
Despite the market volatility and softness in the global economy, I'm happy to report that Brigade has shown good operational results last quarter
