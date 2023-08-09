Q1 2024 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Whole-time Director & Executive Chairman



Thank you, Aman. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Brigade Enterprises Q1 Financial Year '24 Earnings Call. I'm joined by our Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar, Joint Managing Director; Ms. Nirupa Shankar, our Executive Director, Mr. Roshin Mathew, Mr. Amar Mysore and Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar; and senior management team, Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary and others.



