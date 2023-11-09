Q2 2024 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Brigade Enterprises Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. M. R. Jaishankar, Executive Chairman of the company. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Whole-time Director & Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome you all to the Brigade Enterprises Q2 FY '24 earnings call.



I'm joined by our Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar; Joint Managing Director, Ms. Nirupa Shankar; our Executive Directors, Amar Mysore; Roshin Mathew; Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar; and senior management team, Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; and Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary.



I'm happy to share the following highlights. We've been focused on business development, given the strong demand on the residential sector that we believe will sustain for the medium term at least.



During Q2, we added