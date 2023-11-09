Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Brigade Enterprises Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. M. R. Jaishankar, Executive Chairman of the company. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mysore Ramachandrasetty Jaishankar - Brigade Enterprises Limited - Whole-time Director & Executive Chairman
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome you all to the Brigade Enterprises Q2 FY '24 earnings call.
I'm joined by our Managing Director, Ms. Pavitra Shankar; Joint Managing Director, Ms. Nirupa Shankar; our Executive Directors, Amar Mysore; Roshin Mathew; Mr. Pradyumna Krishna Kumar; and senior management team, Mr. Atul Goyal, CFO; and Mr. Om Prakash, Company Secretary.
I'm happy to share the following highlights. We've been focused on business development, given the strong demand on the residential sector that we believe will sustain for the medium term at least.
During Q2, we added
Q2 2024 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...